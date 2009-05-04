Cueto dominating, Reds top Pirates 5-0

Johnny Cueto limited the Pirates to four singles while striking out nine batters in eight dominating innings as the Cincinnati Reds blanked Pittsburgh 5-0 on Sunday for another road series victory.

Ramon Hernandez drove in three runs in the win as the Reds pitched shutouts in each of their two victories in the three-game series and now have won each of their four series on the road, where they are 9-4. Their five shutouts in 24 games lead the majors and are only one fewer than last season's total.

Cueto (2-1) was in control from the start, striking out three of the first four batters he faced. He now has allowed two runs in 26 2-3 innings over his last four starts _ an 0.67 ERA that lowered his season's ERA to 1.65.

Astros 7, Braves 5

At Atlanta, Michael Bourn had three hits, including a seventh-inning single to drive in the go-ahead run, as the Houston beat Atlanta to win a series in Atlanta for the first time in five years.

Bourn's bunt single was the first of four straight hits for the Astros in a three-run sixth inning. He broke a 4-4 tie by driving in Geoff Blum with a single off Peter Moylan in the seventh.

Bourn then stole second and third and scored on Carlos Lee's sacrifice fly.

The Astros took two of three for their first series win at Turner Field since May 7-9, 2004.

Brewers 4, Diamondbacks 3

At Milwaukee, Prince Fielder and Mike Cameron hit back-to-back homers as Milwaukee beat Arizona to split their four-game series.

The Brewers squandered a three-run lead by giving up three homers in the seventh inning, but they regrouped. Chris Duffy hit an RBI groundout in the eighth, and Trevor Hoffman closed it out.

Fielder and Cameron connected early, and Corey Hart added an RBI single in the fifth off Diamondbacks starter Yusmeiro Petit to build a 3-0 cushion.

Mark Reynolds, Justin Upton and Miguel Montero each hit a solo shot in the seventh off Brewers starter Dave Bush.

Cubs 6, Marlins 4

At Chicago, Derrek Lee hit a grand slam shortly after Chicago ace Carlos Zambrano hurt himself beating out a bunt single in a win over Florida.

Zambrano strained his left hamstring and left the game in the fifth inning. Lee connected four batters later for a 6-2 lead.

Mike Fontenot also homered for the Cubs, who won their third straight after losing seven of nine.

John Baker homered, doubled and singled for the Marlins, who have lost 10 of 13 since starting the season 11-1.

Giants 1, Rockies 0

At San Francisco, Rich Aurilia drove in Steve Holm with a 10th-inning single to end a pitching-dominated afternoon with San Francisco's victory over Colorado.

Barry Zito pitched seven innings of two-hit ball in another outstanding start for the Giants, retiring 15 straight batters and allowing just one runner to reach second base. Jason Hammel matched Zito with six scoreless innings in just his second start for the Rockies.

After Brandon Medders (1-1) stranded two Colorado runners in the 10th, Holm drew a leadoff walk from Manuel Corpas (0-2). After Randy Winn sacrificed him to second, Aurilia singled sharply to left-center, easily scoring the Giants' backup catcher.

Dodgers 7, Padres 3

At Los Angeles, Chad Billingsley completed seven innings for the third straight start, Orlando Hudson drove in three runs with a pair of doubles as Los Angeles beat San Diego to set a franchise record for the best home winning streak to begin a season.

The 10-0 start at Chavez Ravine eclipsed the mark set at Ebbets Field by the 1946 Brooklyn Dodgers, when current manager Joe Torre was 5 years old and growing up in the borough.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, this streak is the longest by any NL team since 1983, when Torre's Atlanta Braves won their first 10 games at Fulton County Stadium to tie the modern league record shared by the 1918 New York Giants and 1970 Chicago Cubs.

