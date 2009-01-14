Yates Racing to run Hall of Fame's team

Hall of Fame Racing became the latest NASCAR team to use a merger to stave off collapse, aligning with Yates Racing on Tuesday to keep its operation running into the new season.

Hall of Fame ended its technical alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing at the end of last season, then laid off most of its work force last month as sponsorship difficulties put its 2009 schedule in doubt. The building that the team leased was also put up for sale.

Under the new alignment, Hall of Fame's No. 96 car will switch to Ford and operate out of Yates' recently expanded facility. No driver was chosen for the No. 96, which used multiple drivers last season after J.J. Yeley was fired midway through the year.

Yates fielded cars last year for Travis Kvapil and David Gilliland, and is adding Paul Menard to its roster this season. Doug Yates and Max Jones will remain co-owners of their cars.

Hall of Fame's car will continue to be owned by Jeff Moorad, who recently resigned as chief executive officer of baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks to pursue purchasing the San Diego Padres, and Diamondbacks chief operating officer Tom Garfinkel. They bought the team late in 2007 from former Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks Troy Aikman and Roger Staubach, but struggled to a 39th-place finish in the final owner standings.

"Jeff Moorad and I knew it would take time to construct the right model to improve our competitive position in the sport and we think we've come a long way to achieving that through our association with Yates Racing," Garfinkel said.

Yates general manager Max Jones said the alliance would help Yates continue its growth. The team was restructured in late 2007 when Doug Yates bought out his father, Robert, and formed a partnership with Roush Fenway Racing.

