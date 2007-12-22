Don Vito Gets Probation in Colorado

The man known as Don Vito on MTV's "Viva La Bam" show has been sentenced to 10 years to life on probation after he was convicted on two counts of sexual assault on a child.

Vincent Margera, 51, of West Chester, Pa., was also ordered Thursday not to appear as the Don Vito character for 10 years. His defense attorney had argued that Margera had taken on Don Vito's outrageous and profane character at the time of the incident.

In October, Margera was convicted on two counts and acquitted of one count of sexual assault on a child. He had been accused of groping three girls, ages 12 to 14, during an autograph-signing event last year in the Denver suburb of Lakewood.

Margera was also ordered to register as a sex offender, get substance abuse treatment and undergo a mental health evaluation.

Authorities said his probation can be transferred to Pennsylvania if Colorado authorities determine the state has comparable programs.

Margera still faces a charge of violating the conditions of his bail. His arraignment in that case is Jan. 18.

