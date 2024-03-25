Ukraine updates: Kyiv and Moscow report overnight strikes

Ukraine's military reported Russian drone strikes overnight, with the country's electricity grid taking a hit.

At the same time, regional authorities in southern Russia said there had been a fire a power plant in Rostov, saying the cause of the blaze was being investigated.

Russia's Defense Ministry said that 11 drones had been shot down in the region overnight.

Russia and Ukraine report new overnight strikes

Ukraine said on Monday that five people were injured following a Russian missile strike on Kyiv.

Kyiv's military administration chief, Sergiy Popko, said two Russian ballistic missiles were launched from the annexed Crimean peninsula, in the third such attack on the capital in five days.

Regional authorities said that debris from a missile hit a two-story residential building in the region, setting it alight.

"Five people were injured in the Pechersky district. Three were treated at the scene. Two were hospitalized," Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on social media.

US ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, said that Kyiv had been attacked by "hypersonic missiles" in a social media post on Monday and called for more assistance.

Ukraine's military also said that Russian drones had struck the country's electricity grid in the Odessa and Mykolaiv regions, causing power outages.

State-owned power utility Ukrenergo said that a substation in Mykolaiv had been struck. Russian forces have increased attacks on Ukraine's power infrastructure in recent days with Kharkiv being particularly badly hit.

Russian regional authorities in Rostov meanwhile reported that a fire had broken out in a power station and said that the cause of the blaze was under investigation.

Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces destroyed 11 drones launched over Rostov by Ukraine, which borders the region, but did not say if there was any related damage.