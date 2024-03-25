Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan councilor says mass fish death common in Taichung river

Authorities credit lack of oxygen in water, TPP legislator blames wastewater discharge

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/25 20:32
A man wades in a river of dead fish in Taichung on Monday. (CNA, Chiang Ho-shu photo)

A man wades in a river of dead fish in Taichung on Monday. (CNA, Chiang Ho-shu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tens of thousands of fish carcasses were found floating on the surface of a Taichung river on Monday (March 24) in an incident some suspect was caused by a wastewater discharge from an upstream factory, per CNA.

Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Legislator Chiang Ho-shu (江和樹) said the site of thousands of dead fish in the Toubiankeng River is a common sight on Mondays. Chiang said it was suspected that upstream factories were secretly discharging wastewater over the weekend.

The Taichung City Environmental Protection Bureau said testing had discovered a lack of oxygen in the river's waters in recent days. It did not comment on reported suspicions that wastewater was to blame and said investigations were ongoing.

Authorities’ inspections found that no heavy metals or poisons were detected in the water, and pH levels were within the normal range. It said low oxygen levels in the water caused by increased aquatic plant activity following reduced rainfall was suspected to be the main cause of the fish dying en masse.

Authorities also said that those who violate water protection regulations may be fined up to NT$3 million (US$94,000), and companies may be fined up to NT$20 million.


A video posted by Chiang Ho-shu on Facebook shows the dead fish. (Facebook, Chiang Ho-shu video)
Environmental protection in Taiwan
Taiwan People's Party
Water Pollution Control Act
Taichung
Taiwan EPA

RELATED ARTICLES

1 kg of marijuana found in voodoo statue in Taichung
1 kg of marijuana found in voodoo statue in Taichung
2024/03/19 12:57
Taichung nightclub raid leads to detainment of 172 Vietnamese laborers
Taichung nightclub raid leads to detainment of 172 Vietnamese laborers
2024/03/12 17:09
Taipei City Councilor Huang Ching-yin announces marriage
Taipei City Councilor Huang Ching-yin announces marriage
2024/03/11 17:51
Criminal investigator tipped as imposter in central Taiwan
Criminal investigator tipped as imposter in central Taiwan
2024/03/11 11:19
Taiwan tree climbing championship takes sport to new heights
Taiwan tree climbing championship takes sport to new heights
2024/03/10 12:07