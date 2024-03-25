Blood drive campaign arrives in Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The final stop in the month-long, six-city blood drive campaign, led by Da Da Digital Charity Foundation (DDDCF), arrived in Kaohsiung on Monday (March 25).

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) appeared onstage with DDDCF Chair Dai Yong-hui (戴永輝) along with Kaohsiung City Government department heads, encouraging citizens aged 17 to 65 to donate blood. Dai said the target for the blood drive was 10,800 bags of blood, and with more than 9,200 bags collected so far, the blood drive is assured of success, per Liberty Times.

In addition to sponsoring the blood drive, DDDCF also donated a small bus to the Kaohsiung City Government to assist in the pick-up and transport of disabled individuals. Chen said the vehicle will be of assistance to those requiring long-term care in Kaohsiung's mountainous areas.



DDDCF donates bus to transport long-term care patients and the disabled. (CNA photo)

DDDCF emphasized that blood donation can save lives. Furthermore, regular blood donation can be beneficial to the donor's body by promoting metabolism and regeneration of blood cells.

Kaohsiung City Government announced that four different blood collection centers will be opened in Nanzi, Zuoying, Qianjin, and Jiuru and will run throughout the week, concluding on Sunday (March 31). To encourage people to donate blood, DDDCF will provide those who donate blood with the choice of a coupon for one month of free DaDa broadband and cable TV or a special gift box.