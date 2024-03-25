Alexa
Taiwan 7-Eleven customer buys NT$45 coffee, wins NT$10 million receipt lottery jackpot

Hi-Life customer spends NT$55 in Beitou District, wins NT$10 million

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/25 16:45
7-Eleven store in Tainan City's North district where winning receipt was purchased. (Google Maps image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 7-Eleven customer who spent NT$45 (NT$1.41) on coffee won the NT$10 million Special Prize in the latest edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery.

On Monday (March. 25), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) reported the winning numbers for the January-February round of the lottery. The winning number for the NT$10 million Special Prize was 16620962, the winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize was 50008017, and the three winning numbers for the First Prize were 73705743, 90315047, and 10604429.

Thus far, 7-Eleven has reported one Special Prize winner and three Grand Prize winners, per ETtoday. It also announced 10 NT$1 million winners from the cloud-based receipt lottery.

The 7-Eleven customer who spent the least and won the most purchased a cup of coffee for NT$45 at the Beian Store on Gongyuan Road in Tainan's North District. The Grand Prize winner who spent the least was also in Tainan, where they bought a dessert for NT$35 at the 7-Eleven Nanyi Store on Minzu Road in West Central District.

Hi-Life reported one Special Prize winner, who spent NT$55 on a hotdog and a meatball skewer at the Beiwu Store on Xueyuan Road in Taipei's Beitou District, per UDN.

FamilyMart reported one Special Prize winner, two Grand Prize winners, and three NT$1 million winners from the cloud-based receipt lottery. The sole Special Prize winner bought NT$256 worth of haircare accessories at the Wuzhu Store on Guangxi Road in Kaohsiung's Cianjhen District, reported CNA.
