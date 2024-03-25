Arizona introduces bill to mitigate affects of Taiwan Strait conflict

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Arizona State House of Representatives introduced the Pacific Conflict Stress Test Act on Wednesday (March 20) after a similar bill failed in the state's Senate.

The proposed legislation would mandate Arizona to carry out a comprehensive risk assessment for emergency response and prepare mitigation strategies “to limit or eliminate the risk posed to the critical infrastructure or other assets in the event of a Pacific conflict.”

The move comes amid concerns a Taiwan Strait conflict would prompt China to simultaneously lash out against the U.S., particularly major infrastructure such as water systems or the electric grid.

“We’re a state that’s uniquely vulnerable to attacks on our critical infrastructure,” Arizona Representative Alexander Kolodin, a co-sponsor of the House bill, said, per Politico. “The black swan event of a Chinese attack that takes down the grid for a prolonged period of time can’t really be discounted.”

Nebraska and Illinois also introduced similar bills last month as a precaution against Chinese aggression toward the U.S., though the official text did not mention a specific enemy.

Arizona shares ties with Taiwan, as it has hosted Taiwanese F-16 pilots in training since 1997 at Luke Air Force Base and now Tucson International Airport. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is also building two fabs in Phoenix.

Arizona Governors Doug Ducey and Katie Hobbs visited Taiwan in August 2022 and September 2023, respectively.