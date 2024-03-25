United Court Transitional Housing Project Receives "DFA Design for Asia Awards - Gold Award" Setting a Global Example for Holistic Care in Addressing Social Issues

Setting a Global Example for Holistic Care in Addressing Social Issues

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 March 2024 - Housing challenges are prevalent in cities worldwide, and governments across the globe are actively striving to address their own housing issues. In Hong Kong, over 200,000 individuals currently reside in inadequate housing conditions. The United Court transitional housing project has emerged as a beacon of hope and social innovation.Subsidised by the Government, United Court is a groundbreaking tripartite initiative led by non-governmental organisation Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui Welfare Council (the Welfare Council), in collaboration with the leading property developer Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) and the Government. This unique partnership aims to provide affordable, people-oriented housing solutions that transcend traditional notions of accommodation."The Housing Bureau has initiated and provided funding for a new community-based policy to drive a social movement leveraging partnership across different sectors to better utilise available temporary land resources and temporary vacant premises to relieve the pressure on those with urgent housing needs," stated Winnie Ho, Secretary for Housing, HKSAR Government.United Court was the first fully completed large-scale transitional housing project in Hong Kong. It offers a comprehensive range of programmes, activities, and community engagement opportunities to rebuild residents' confidence, bolster their resilience, facilitate their reintegration into society, and empower them to regain control over their lives. Leveraging innovative Modular Integrated Construction (MIC) technology, it managed to construct 1,800 flats in just 10 months, effectively addressing the urgent needs of 5,000 residents.Adam Kwok, Executive Director of SHKP said: "The location of United Court is very convenient. It takes less than 10 minutes to walk to the closest MTR station, and there are plenty of community facilities around, including schools, markets, and playgrounds." He said seeing over a thousand families enjoying their new homes make their efforts truly rewarding. In addition to providing the site for free, SHKP undertook site clearance and formation, schematic design and planning submissions, as well as offering advice on construction and property management.The recent recognition of United Court with the prestigious Gold Award for Service and Experience Design at the DFA Design for Asia Awards, presented by the esteemed Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC), further highlights its global acclaim. Prof Eric Yim, Chairman of the HKDC, praising the project, stating, "What impressed us even more was its sustainable, human-centric design that elevates user experiences. It demonstrates how good design, when combined with care and consideration for those in need, has the power to achieve a greater impact beyond short-term shelter.""We are thrilled to receive the internationally renowned DFA Design for Asia Awards - Gold Award because it is a great encouragement to us. We are happy to have a chance to tell good stories for Hong Kong," said Mrs Patricia Lau, CEO of the Welfare Council.Subsidised by the Government, Hong Kong has achieved an extraordinary feat with its transitional housing movement, leading and pioneering a new global standard for social impact and innovation. The Government has identified land for providing over 21 000 transitional housing units, exceeding the original target of 20 000 units. This success is the result of broad societal participation, with NGOs and social enterprises as well as property developers and the construction industry, collaborating closely with the government to make a difference. With this movement, Hong Kong demonstrates that it is a thought leader in harnessing cross-sector resources and expertise to innovatively tackle its social housing challenges.Video: https://youtu.be/qdc2UwDTS64 Details: https://www.skhwc.org.hk/zh-hant/strategic_initiatives/detail/10/ Hashtag: #HKSKHWelfareCouncil #unitedcourt

Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui Welfare Council Limited

Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui Welfare Council Limited is a leading welfare organisation committed to building a society of justice, peace, love, and care. With a rich history since 1966, we provide personalised services and holistic care to individuals of all ages. We operate over 200 service units, employing more than 3,000 professionals. Our comprehensive network ensures that we can cater to the diverse needs of our community, from infants to the elderly.

