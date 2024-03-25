Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan receipt lottery reveals winning numbers for January, February

Winning number for NT$10 million Special Prize is 16620962

  3035
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/25 14:28
Winning numbers for January-February edition of Taiwan receipt lottery. (Taiwan News image)

Winning numbers for January-February edition of Taiwan receipt lottery. (Taiwan News image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winning numbers for the latest round of the Taiwan receipt lottery were announced by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Monday (March 25).

The winning number of the NT$10 million (US$313,000) Special Prize for the January-February edition of the lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 16620962. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 50008017.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 73705743, 90315047, and 10604429. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

If the last seven digits match, winners receive NT$40,000, if the final six digits are in the right order, they will receive NT$10,000, and if the last five digits are the same, then the prize is NT$4,000

With the four final digits in the right order, the holder of the uniform invoice can receive NT$1,000, and with the three last numbers right, NT$200.

Uniform-Invoice Winning Numbers (Source: eTax Portal, Ministry of Finance):

Special Prize

16620962

NT$10 million for matching all the digits from the Special Prize in the right order

Grand Prize

50008017

NT$2 million for matching all the digits from the Grand Prize in the right order

First Prize

73705743, 90315047, and 10604429

NT$200,000 for matching all the digits from any of the First Prizes in the right order

Second Prize

NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers

Third Prize

NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers

Fourth Prize

NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers

Fifth Prize

NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers

Sixth Prize

NT$200 for matching the last three digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers

Regulations for
Prize Money
Claims
  1. To receive the prize money, a winner must fill out the form on the back of the uniform invoice and present it with his or her ID card at any of the four major convenience store chains, Simple Mart, PX Mart, First Commercial Bank, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, or the Agricultural Bank of Taiwan, between April. 6, 2024 and July 6, 2024. A winner need not collect the prize money in person. A person entrusted by a winner to collect prize money should present his or her ID card along with the winning person's ID card and winning uniform invoice at a convenience store, Simple Mart, PX Mart, or bank to receive the prize money.
  2. If the uniform invoice receipt does not indicate the amount of the sale, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  3. If the buyer shown on the uniform invoice receipt is a government agency, state-run enterprise, public school, military unit, or business entity, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  4. A 20% withholding tax is levied on the fourth, third, second, first, grand, and special prizes.
  5. Each invoice may win only one prize.
  6. For more details, please check the Uniform Invoice Award Regulations.
  7. If a winner has any questions about claiming the prize money, call the Service Line: (02) 412-8282.
receipt lottery
receipt lottery winners
receipt lottery winning numbers
uniform invoice lottery
uniform invoice
lottery
jackpot
Taiwan lottery
Taiwan lottery jackpot

RELATED ARTICLES

2 NT$10 million Special Prizes in Taiwan receipt lottery still unclaimed
2 NT$10 million Special Prizes in Taiwan receipt lottery still unclaimed
2024/03/22 13:01
Taiwan receipt lottery winner disqualified for gaming system
Taiwan receipt lottery winner disqualified for gaming system
2024/03/06 16:18
Kaohsiung Lotto 6/49 player hits NT$164 million jackpot
Kaohsiung Lotto 6/49 player hits NT$164 million jackpot
2024/02/16 12:41
Vietnamese worker wins NT$1 million with Taiwan lottery scratch card
Vietnamese worker wins NT$1 million with Taiwan lottery scratch card
2024/02/15 11:35
‘Lucky cat’ directs New Taipei man to NT$1 million lottery win
‘Lucky cat’ directs New Taipei man to NT$1 million lottery win
2024/02/14 15:19