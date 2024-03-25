Taiwan receipt lottery reveals winning numbers for January, February

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winning numbers for the latest round of the Taiwan receipt lottery were announced by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Monday (March 25).

The winning number of the NT$10 million (US$313,000) Special Prize for the January-February edition of the lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 16620962. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 50008017.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 73705743, 90315047, and 10604429. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

If the last seven digits match, winners receive NT$40,000, if the final six digits are in the right order, they will receive NT$10,000, and if the last five digits are the same, then the prize is NT$4,000

With the four final digits in the right order, the holder of the uniform invoice can receive NT$1,000, and with the three last numbers right, NT$200.

Uniform-Invoice Winning Numbers (Source: eTax Portal, Ministry of Finance):