Taipei MRT to run 'pet-friendly trains' on Sunday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Rapid Transit Corp. (TRTC) on Friday (March 22) announced that Taipei Metro will operate special trains in which passengers can take their pets onboard on Sunday (March 31).

The TRTC said two "pet-friendly trains" on the MRT Red Line (Tamsui-Xinyi Line) will operate on Sunday starting at 1 p.m. The trains will depart from Xiangshan Station and Tamsui Station and conduct eight round trips.

The last departure time for the pet trains from Xiangshan Station is 4:57 p.m. and 4:24 p.m. at Tamsui Station. The trains will stop at all stations along the route, and no prior registration is required for boarding.

Trains will take about 1 to 1.5 hours to complete their journeys. The TRTC said that to maintain passenger rights, the pet-friendly trains are an additional service that does not affect the existing timetable and passengers who wish to take regular trains can simply wait for the next train at the platform.

Owners bringing dogs or cats aboard are asked to place them in pet carriers or strollers upon entering the station, ensuring that no part of their head, tail, or limbs protrudes. Once on board, the pets can be released from their carriers but must be kept on a harness or leash.



Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (center) holds cat during pet train event on April 9, 2023.

Regarding fares for pet-friendly trains, the same regulations as Taipei Metro's "Bringing Pets on the Metro" policy apply. Owners and accompanying family or friends will be charged according to the current ticket prices.

Small and medium-sized pet strollers do not require additional tickets. However, for large pet strollers, passengers need to purchase a one-way ticket for both themselves and the pet is NT$80 (US$2.50), and they should board the train from the first or last carriage.

Owners are reminded to ensure their pets' health and safety by completing pet registration, ensuring vaccinations (such as rabies), and administering flea prevention medication before boarding. Since there are no separate dog or cat compartments on the trains, owners are advised to monitor their pets to avoid inconveniencing other passengers.

Trains will be staffed with pet trainers, security personnel, and cleaners to provide necessary assistance.

The two pet-friendly trains will have colorful decals affixed on the doors and the words "Pet Train" on the sides and front of the trains to make them easily identifiable.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday (March 30) and Sunday, pet markets will be held outside Tamsui, Yuanshan, and Daan Forest Park stations along the Red Line. These markets will feature various stalls selling food, clothing, shelters, and carriers for "furry children" and activities for both pets and their owners, according to the TRTC.

A special activity exclusively for Taipei Metro members will be held on Sunday when participants can join quizzes at the pet market in Xinyi Plaza and the Taipei Metro booth for a chance to win prizes. All are welcome to participate.