European Green Party delegation in Taiwan to strengthen bilateral cooperation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation of European Green Party lawmakers has arrived in Taiwan to explore opportunities for cooperation.

The group, led by Reinhard Butikofer, will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), and other government officials, legislators, and organization representatives to discuss Taiwan’s political and economic development, Taiwan-EU economic and trade relations, human rights, and environmental protection, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

MOFA called Butikofer, who co-chairs the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, “a steadfast friend of Taiwan” for his support for deepening the Taiwan-Europe partnership. He has organized several seminars and roundtable discussions about Taiwan, bringing Taiwan-related issues to the forefront within European political circles and strengthening the friendship between Taiwan and Europe, the ministry said.

MOFA said it appreciated the party’s concrete actions in supporting Taiwan. The ministry said it hoped the visit would help the delegation gain a better understanding of the latest developments in Taiwan's democratic society and further deepen ties between Taiwan and the EU, as well as Taiwan and Germany, where most of the delegation members are from.

The group will be in Taiwan from March 25 to 28. Members include Heidi Hautala, vice president of the European Parliament; Agnieszka Brugger, deputy chair of Germany’s Alliance 90/The Greens party; Till Steffen, vice chair of the German parliament’s German-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group; and Boris Mijatovic, the human rights policy spokesperson for the Alliance 90/The Greens party.