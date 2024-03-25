Biden signs 'honest' Taiwan map provision, NT$9.55 billion military aid into law

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday (March 23) signed a US$1.2 trillion (NT$38.15 trillion) spending bill that includes military financing and an amendment prohibiting the Pentagon from using any map depicting Taiwan as part of China.

Avoiding a potential government shutdown, Biden signed the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024, which funds federal agencies through Sept. 30, 2024. The spending package includes US$300 million in military funding for Taiwan, bars the purchase of maps showing Taiwan as part of China, and provides funding for the de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan.

Under the Foreign Military Financing Program, the act provides US$300 million in aid as part of "prioritizing U.S. national security interests in the Indo-Pacific and strengthening defense needs of Taiwan," said Representative Mario Díaz-Balart. The congressman also said the act provides US$400 million in funding for the Countering PRC Influence Fund to counter Beijing "and entities acting on their behalf globally."

Representative Tom Tiffany's "Honest Maps" amendment bars the Department of Defense from "creating, procuring, or displaying" any maps that portray Taiwan as part of China. This also applies to any maps that depict the social and economic system and islands and island groups administered by Taiwan.

In devising the amendment Tiffany said: “All of us know that Taiwan is not — nor has it ever been — part of Communist China. Any claims to the contrary are simply false." Tiffany added, "This amendment will require that the maps we use reflect a simple reality: China is China, and Taiwan is Taiwan.”

The act provides a payment of US$36 million to the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) "for necessary expenses to carry out the Taiwan Relations Act." An additional US$4 million is to be administered by AIT for the Global Cooperation and Training Framework under the heading "Economic Support Fund."

It also calls for funding for the Taiwan Fellowship Program to be made available to AIT.

On Sunday (March 24), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) thanked the U.S. Congress and the Biden administration for again demonstrating support for the partnership between Taiwan and the U.S. and attaching importance to Taiwan Strait security through legislation and concrete actions. The ministry said this legislation will enhance Taiwan-U.S. security cooperation, strengthen Taiwan's overall defensive resilience, and expand Taiwan's international space.