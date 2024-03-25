Taiwan still waiting for Stinger missiles

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Navy revealed that it has sent 11 letters to the U.S. urging the expedited delivery of 250 Stinger missiles it previously requested.

Since 2021, it also sent two formal complaints to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) calling for the project manager to be replaced and regular meetings, the Navy said, per CNA. DSCA announced a potential sale of the Stinger missiles, 70 Gripstock Control Groups, 62 friend or foe transponders, and other related equipment in December 2015 for US$6.93 billion (US$217 million).

The Navy has allocated a budget of NT$6.19 billion from 2017 to 2025 to purchase the missiles. It said the U.S. said missile production was underway and there were no delays, with delivery to be completed by 2024.

The Navy said it would continue to request regular meetings with U.S. counterparts to keep tabs on the progress.

Meanwhile, the Army also purchased 250 Stinger missiles and related equipment to enhance short-range air defense capabilities. It set aside NT$7.3 billion from 2019 to 2025. DSCA announced the potential sale in July 2019.

The Stinger missile is a lightweight air defense system that can be deployed rapidly by ground forces. Taiwan has been purchasing more mobile and cost-effective weapons to bolster its asymmetric warfare capabilities.