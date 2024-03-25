Re–Live Pia Wurtzbach’s Crowning Glory With Her Wax Figure in Madame Tussauds Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 March 2024 - Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is making waves in Singapore with the arrival of her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore for a limited time only. The multifaceted queen, who is now also a successful actress, host, and entrepreneur, first made history in 2019 as the first Filipino wax figure to be featured in Madame Tussauds.





Since then, Pia has also launched her debut novel, Queen of the Universe, became a TEDx speaker on mental health, and featured Singapore on her TV program, Pia's Postcards. The course of her career post-Miss Universe has proven to chart a brilliant incline, it's no wonder that fans are calling for her wax figure to be featured at Madame Tussauds Singapore. Many hope to see Pia's figure, who wears a replica of the iconic Swarovski-embellished royal blue ball gown by Michael Cinco, which she wore when she passed on the crown in 2016.



Pia herself is thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to reach more people with her wax figure, whom she fondly refers to as P2. "I'll never forget the first time I saw my wax figure by Madame Tussauds. It was a bit shocking and thrilling at the same time, and the unveiling was the highlight of my life. I'm excited that I get to share another moment with P2 and have fun with my fans, this time in Singapore. I hope they enjoy interacting with my 'twin' and getting their own crowning moment."



Her popularity is testament to how her work has inspired many —a fact acknowledged by Madame Tussauds Singapore. "Pia is an outstanding woman who has made many achievements in life," shared Elaine Quek, Head of Sales, and Marketing at Madame Tussauds Singapore. "We know there are many Pia fans out there who would like to see the queen up close. We are happy to have her figure at our attraction and hope many would take this opportunity to not only witness the amazing likeness, but also admire the craftsmanship that had a hand in making the figure."





To celebrate this moment with Pia's fans, Madame Tussauds Singapore partnered with Klook - world leading travel and activities booking platform, Philippine Airlines, and Resorts World Sentosa - Asia's premium lifestyle destination resort. Fans visiting Singapore can expect to enjoy a host of exciting experiences throughout their journey. Guests can also enjoy a special "Queen" promotion on Klook which includes admission to Madame Tussauds and a copy of Pia's novel, Queen of the Universe.



Pia's wax figure is currently available for viewing from 24th March to 1st September at Madame Tussauds Singapore, among many other strong female personalities such as Dua Lipa, Michelle Yeoh, Serena Williams, Audrey Hepburn and more. For more information on our exciting range of interactive experiences, visit madametussauds.com/Singapore.



Madame Tussauds Singapore celebrates her 10th year anniversary this year and is kicking off celebrations with a slew of exciting figure launches, activities, and promotions throughout the year. To stay updated on our upcoming launches, follow Madame Tussauds Singapore on Facebook, @mtssingapore on Instagram, @MTsSingapore on X, and @TussaudsSingapore on YouTube.



Madame Tussauds Singapore

Located at Imbiah Lookout, Sentosa, Madame Tussauds Singapore opened in October 2014, and features variety of interactive experiences under one roof; from Madame Tussauds Singapore to Images of Singapore, to "Spirit of Singapore" boat ride – the only Madame Tussauds site to have a boat ride, the Marvel Universe 4D Cinema, and lastly the Ultimate Film Star Experience! Featuring 12 incredible zones from glamourous Hollywood actors to your favorite K-pop stars, artists, musicians and sports heroes, the incredible Madame Tussauds Singapore houses over 80 wax figures. The gallery of wonder is so much more than an exciting attraction – where guests will get to experience our immersive and interactive technologies at every corner!



Madame Tussauds Singapore welcomes guests from 10am to 6pm daily (final admission at 5pm). For ticket enquiries, please call (65) 6715 4000 or visit www.madametussauds.com/singapore/.



About Klook

Klook is Asia's leading platform for experiences and travel services. We curate quality experiences ranging from attractions, tours to local transport and accommodation all around the world. Founded in 2014, we are here to inspire and enable more moments of joy for travelers anytime, anywhere.

About Resorts World Sentosa

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), Asia's premium lifestyle destination resort, is located on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa. Spanning 49 hectares, RWS is home to world-class attractions including Universal Studios Singapore, S.E.A. Aquarium, Dolphin Island and Adventure Cove Waterpark. Complementing the adventure and adrenaline of its theme parks and attractions are six unique luxury hotels, the premier Resorts World Convention Centre, and a casino. RWS offers award-winning dining experiences and exciting cuisines from around the world helmed by celebrity chefs, establishing itself as a key player in Singapore's vibrant and diverse dining scene and a leading gourmet destination in Asia for epicureans. The integrated resort also offers world-class entertainment, from star-studded concerts to immersive exhibitions. RWS is the first integrated resort to be inducted into the TTG Travel Hall of Fame in 2023 after being named "Best Integrated Resort" for 10 consecutive years at the TTG Travel Awards, which recognises the best of Asia-Pacific's travel industry.

