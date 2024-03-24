Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

China's defense ministry warns Philippines after South China Sea incident

  261
By REUTERS
2024/03/24 17:19
Philippine Coast Guard personnel confront Chinese Coast Guard vessels in the South China Sea, March 5. (Reuters photo)

Philippine Coast Guard personnel confront Chinese Coast Guard vessels in the South China Sea, March 5. (Reuters photo)

BEIJING (Reuters) — China's defense ministry warned the Philippines against "provocative" actions and said China would safeguard its territorial sovereignty on Sunday, a day after an incident in disputed waters of the South China Sea.

"We warn the Philippines to stop making any remarks that may lead to the intensification of conflicts and escalation of the situation, and stop all infringing and provocative actions," the defense ministry said in a statement.

"If the Philippines repeatedly challenges China's bottom line, China will continue to take firm and decisive measures to firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," the statement continued.

The remarks came after China's coast guard said had it taken measures against Philippine vessels in disputed waters near the Second Thomas Shoal and Spratly Islands a day before, actions that the Philippines had called "irresponsible and provocative".

The incident included the use of water cannons against a civilian boat hired to resupply troops, the Philippine task force on the South China Sea said in a statement on Saturday.
Philippines
South China Sea

RELATED ARTICLES

China coast guard says it took measures against Philippine vessels in South China Sea
China coast guard says it took measures against Philippine vessels in South China Sea
2024/03/23 11:37
Kuomintang legislators plan trip to Taiwan's Taiping Island
Kuomintang legislators plan trip to Taiwan's Taiping Island
2024/03/23 09:43
Taiwan intelligence chief against presidential visit to disputed island
Taiwan intelligence chief against presidential visit to disputed island
2024/03/21 13:23
Taiwan foreign minister opposes presidential visit to disputed island
Taiwan foreign minister opposes presidential visit to disputed island
2024/03/20 15:21
US, Japan, Philippines to hold 1st trilateral summit
US, Japan, Philippines to hold 1st trilateral summit
2024/03/20 12:20