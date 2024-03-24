Soldier drives car with mother onboard into southern Taiwan harbor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A soldier in southern Taiwan, driving a car with his mother in the passenger seat, reportedly drove off a pier into the ocean on Sunday (March 24) afternoon.

The man, a 37-year-old surnamed Huang (黃), drove his mother, a 68-year-old surnamed Tai (戴), to the Nanliao Fishing Port shortly after noon on Sunday. He allegedly drove the vehicle directly into the sea, prompting a rescue operation, reported UDN.

Security personnel on duty at the port immediately called the Kaohsiung Fire Department and Police Department to rescue the occupants of the car. Huang was pulled from the water with minor injuries, but his mother showed no signs of life when she was pulled from the sunken vehicle after about 30 minutes in the water.

After being rushed to the hospital, Tai was pronounced dead, while Huang remained under supervision following the incident. Huang told authorities that his mother had been suffering from dementia and could no longer bear the pain of living with her condition, reported UDN.

Police are still questioning Huang over his intentions as he drove his mother to Nanliao Fishing Port on Sunday. Although evidence of a crime is likely to be found, the incident may present a complicated case for prosecutors.

According to the Criminal Code, a person found guilty of agreeing to kill another person may serve 1-7 years in jail. The code also stipulates that assisting another person commit suicide may result in a jail sentence of no more than 5 years.

However, two issues must be considered before prosecutors can move forward with charges against Huang. Investigators must determine whether or not Tai had instructed her son before the incident, and second, whether or not Huang intended to kill himself when he drove his car into the harbor.

Depending on the findings of the officers investigating the case, Huang may be charged with homicide, or with assisting his mother to commit suicide. Alternately, Huang may be released without charge, if it is determined he was also suicidal at the time of the incident.