Taiwan's Eluanbi Lighthouse elevated to national monument

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 141-year-old Eluanbi Lighthouse (鵝鑾鼻燈塔) in the southernmost tip of Taiwan was upgraded to the status of a national monument by the Ministry of Culture on Friday (March 22).

According to the Pingtung County Government, the Eluanbi Lighthouse is 21.4 meters in height. It is equipped with a large fourth-order rotating Fresnel lamp with a luminosity of 1.8 million candela.

The light rotates once every 30 seconds and is visible from 20 nautical miles. It is the most powerful light in Taiwan and is known as the "Light of East Asia." During the Japanese occupation, it was voted one of the "Eight Scenic Spots of Taiwan," per UDN.

The lighthouse is based on 19th-century Western construction methods. It was first fabricated in a U.K. factory then disassembled and shipped to the site for assembly.

The living space attached to the lighthouse incorporates a colonial style with some adaptations to the local climate. In 1962, the light in the lighthouse was replaced, making it the most powerful rotating-lens electric light in Taiwan.

The Pingtung County Government expressed optimism that the new designation would attract more interest in historical events at the end of the 19th century in the Hengchun Peninsula. For example, the lighthouse was constructed after Taiwan opened its port for trade in the late Qing Dynasty and following several high-profile shipwrecks in the area, including the U.S. merchant ship Rover in 1867.

Later, another shipwreck dubbed the Mudan Incident led Ryukyuan sailors to come ashore and face slaughter in 1871. These incidents prompted the Qing Dynasty to build the Eluanbi Lighthouse at the southern tip of Taiwan.

Work on the lighthouse began in 1881 and was completed in 1883. The upgraded status of the Eluanbi Lighthouse comes as Hengchun prepares to celebrate its 150th anniversary next year.

It is a must-see attraction for visitors to the area.