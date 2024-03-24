Taiwan's vice president-elect meets First Vice President of European Parliament

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On her visit to Europe, Taiwan Vice President-elect Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) met with the First Vice President of the European Parliament Othmar Karas in Brussels this weekend.

The meeting followed Hsiao’s trip to Eastern Europe, where she met with leaders in Czechia, Lithuania, Poland, and friendly parliamentarians in other European nations. Top leaders of the European Parliament reportedly invited Hsiao to meet and discuss Taiwan-EU relations, reported CNA.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hsiao’s trip to Europe is aimed at boosting cooperation between Taiwan and democratic allies throughout Europe.



Hsiao’s trip was organized after receiving an invitation from think tanks in Poland and Czechia, as well as a university in Lithuania, where she gave talks on security and democracy. Throughout her European trip, Hsiao emphasized that she would remain committed to defending the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

In addition to boosting security partnerships with European allies, Hsiao urged the European Union to join an economic partnership agreement with Taiwan to demonstrate the EU’s confidence in Taiwan and further ensure stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, per MOFA.