Vigil held for 3,023 traffic deaths in Taiwan in 2023

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A candlelight vigil was held in four locations across Taiwan on Saturday (March 23) to commemorate 3,023 victims of road traffic accidents last year.

Participants called on the government to make roads safer. They protested a decision by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) to remove 10 minor traffic violations of the Road Safety and Transportation Act from public reporting, per CTS.

The 10 traffic infractions that can no longer be reported by the public include temporary stopping in prohibited areas and other minor infractions under NT$1,200 (US$37). The MOTC said the change was made because police authorities were overwhelmed by the caseload of citizen reporting.



White cranes symbolizing deaths on Taiwan roads in 2023. (CNA photo)

In addition to the vigil, a parade protest was organized by the Taiwan Vision Zero Alliance in Taipei, Hsinchu, Taichung, and Kaohsiung. White paper cranes were laid in front of the MOTC to commemorate the victims of road casualties.

The organizers of the protest said they hoped the government would see the collective trauma and pain caused by traffic accidents in Taiwan. A call was made to use scientific data and new transportation policies to prescribe solutions for road dangers.

Taiwan Vision Zero Alliance said the number of traffic accident deaths in Taiwan last year was 3,023. Although the number dropped 1.3% from 2022, it falls short of the government's goal of a 5% reduction.

NGOs noted that “3023” is not just a number but the human lives lost.



A prayer for lives lost on Taiwan roads in 2023. (CNA photo)