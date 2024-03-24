Suspect caught after firing at police precinct in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An officer was shot in the shoulder after a car chase and shootout between police and a suspected gang member surnamed Yang (楊) in Taoyuan City on Saturday evening (March 23), per CNA.

Yang, 43, drove by Taoyuan's Jingfu Police Station at 10:50 p.m. and unloaded eight shots at the station entrance. No one was injured, and officers pursued Yang as he sped off.

An officer surnamed Tsai (蔡) from Puzi Police Station approached Yang's BMW at a traffic light on Yongan Road. He was shot in the left shoulder and then returned 12 shots in retaliation.



NPA Director-General Huang Ming-chao rewards brave police officers. (CNA photo)

Yang then drove to Yongan Road and Fuguo Road, where he was stopped by two police vehicles and fired upon. Yang was wearing body armor and remained uninjured.

Yang eventually surrendered, and police recovered two pistols and a submachine gun from his vehicle. Tsai was sent to the hospital, and his wound was deemed not life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Yang was first arrested by police more than 10 years ago. He was recently visited by police for a gun possession case, and he may have committed the crime out of frustration.

Upon learning of the shootout, National Police Agency (NPA) Director-General Huang Ming-chao (黃明昭) visited the injured officer. He also presented officers with financial awards for meritorious service at Taoyuan Police Station.