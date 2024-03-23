Slovakia: Voters choosing next president in divided society

Voters in Slovakia headed to the polls on Saturday for the first round of the country's presidential election, which pits the Russia-leaning ruling camp against a pro-Ukraine candidate.

Slovaks are electing a successor to Zuzana Caputova, the country's first female president, after she decided not to seek a second term. The outgoing president, who has sued the country's Prime Minister Robert Fico for labeling her a traitor, says she does not have the energy to stay on for another five years, citing threats against her family amid a turbulent period in Slovakian politics.

Caputova said she hoped her successor would "represent our country abroad well."

The presidential post is widely seen as ceremonial, with executive power resting on the prime minister's shoulders. Nine candidates are vying for the role of Slovakia's sixth head of state since it became independent in 1993.

Pellegrini and Korcok lead the field

Backed by Prime Minister Fico, Peter Pellegrini is considered the favorite to become Slovakia's next president. His victory could be interpreted as support to the government's pro-Russia stance.

Fico has previously questioned Ukraine's sovereignty.

After casting his ballot, Pellegrini said Slovakia would stay anchored in the European Union and NATO after the election, despite Fico's remarks.

"Even if we talk about a more sovereign foreign policy this does not mean that the course of Slovakia's foreign policy should change," he added.

Ex-Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok, who is staunchly pro-Ukraine like outgoing Caputova, is the other main contender for the presidential role.

"People know what I stand for. Now it is up to them to go and vote," Korcok said after casting his ballot.

Outright winner unlikely in first round

Polls will close at 10 p.m. local time (2100 GMT) with the outcome anticipated sometime on Sunday.

It is likely that there will be no clear winner, and a runoff between the two most popular candidates will be required on April 6.

jsi/dj (AP, AFP, Reuters)