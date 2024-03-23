Alexa
Taiwan Army explains changing color of flag on caps

Design was 3 years old, no longer in use

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/23 20:47
An Army cap designed three years ago showed the national flag in green. (Facebook, tsaichengyuan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Army rejected allegations Saturday (March 23) that it had illegally changed the color of the national flag to green on military caps..

Online posts accused the military’s Guandu Command in Taipei City of having turned the blue and red of Taiwan’s national flag into green, the color mostly associated with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

However, the Sixth Army Corps said the cap with the green version was designed and made three years ago, per CNA. The aim of the new colors was to lower the visibility of the items, officials said.

All the caps in question had been handed out, and were no longer being manufactured, according to the military. A news release called on the public not to misread the military’s respect for the Constitution.

Former Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Alex Tsai (蔡正元) posted pictures on his Facebook page of the design, which included the effigy of a tiger head on the front and the green version of the flag on the righthand side of the cap.
flag
Taiwan flag
flag colors
Army
Sixth Army Corps
Guandu Command
Alex Tsai

