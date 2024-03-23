Alexa
Taiwan dims lights for Earth Hour

Convenience stores, Taipei 101, Taipower join in

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/23 19:58
Taiwan will join the annual Earth Hour for the 15th year Saturday. (CNA, Taipower photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan planned to dim lights at popular landmarks to celebrate its 15th year of participation in Earth Hour Saturday (March 23) evening.

From 8:30 p.m., the headquarters of state utility Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower), Taipei 101, convenience stores, and Taoyuan International Airport would extinguish at least part of their lights for one hour, per CNA. For the first time, the European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan (ECCT) assisted with Taiwan’s activity.

The Australian city of Sydney launched the movement in 2007, with Taiwan joining three years later. The action takes place each third Saturday of March, with more than 18,000 sites in at least 190 countries participating.

Over the past 15 years, the Earth Hour helped Taiwan save 1.25 million kilowatt hours of electricity, or cut carbon dioxide emissions by 600 tons. Last year’s edition saved 150,000 kWh, the highest amount since the beginning of the event, according to Taipower.

This year’s Earth Hour came just one day after the government announced electricity rate hikes to help Taipower fight off losses. Rates will increase by an average of 11% next month, ranging from 3% to 5% for households up to 25% for major industrial users.
