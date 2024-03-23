Ukraine updates: Drones strike Russia's Belgorod and Samara

Two people have been killed and several injured by Ukrainian drone strikes on the Russian border region of Belgorod, according to local authorities.

Meanwhile, two oil refineries in the Russian region of Samara, one thousand kilometers from the frontlines, were also attacked.

And, the Ukrainian Air Force says it intercepted 31 out of a total of 34 Russian drones launched against its territory overnight.

Here are the other main headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine on Saturday, 23 March:

Ukraine repels overnight drone attacks, Russian rockets hit Kharkiv

The drones were shot down over central, southern and southeastern Ukraine.

In the northeastern city of Kharkiv, still reeling from Thursday night's strikes, mayor Ihor Terekhov reported 15 explosions as a result of further Russian rocket attacks.

"There are problems with electricity supplies," he said. "The enemy has purposely targeted energy infrastructure."

The attacks were on a much smaller scale than those 24 hours earlier, when around 150 drones, rockets and cruise missiles struck targets across Ukraine, damaging the country's largest hydroelectric power station and dam on the Dnipro River.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his forces were unable to adequately defend the entire country because Western allies had not provided air defense systems in sufficient quantities.

Samara: Russian oil refineries attacked far beyond frontline

Ukrainian drones have attacked two oil refineries in the Russian region of Samara on the River Volga, one thousand kilometers east of the frontlines in Ukraine, according to Russian authorities.

One attack caused a fire at the Kuibyshev refinery, which local governor Dmitry Azarov later confirmed had been put out with no casualties.

The refinery, run by Russian oil giant Rosneft, is one of the largest in the region and has a production capacity of seven million tons per year, according to its official website.

A simultaneous attack on another refinery in the region "was repelled without damaging the technological equipment," Azarov said.

It's the second time this month that Ukraine has struck targets in Samara after damaging a railway bridge in the region on March 3.

Belgorod: Two dead, seven injured in Ukrainian strikes

Russia authorities sayUkrainian air attacks on the Russian border region of Belgorod have left two people dead and seven injured.

Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that two districts in his region as well as Belgorod city, had been hit by drones and other aerial ordnance.

"It's shaping up to be a difficult morning," Gladkov wrote on Telegram, elaborating: "As a result of an air attack by Ukrainian armed forces on Belgorod, three balconies collapsed in an apartment building. One of these apartments was occupied by a married couple. To much grief, the man died from his injuries on the spot.

He posted a photo of a residential building with the facade partially destroyed and said a second man had been killed in a drone strike outside the city.

