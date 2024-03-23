Taiwan anti-Article 23 protest calls for sanctions against Hong Kong officials

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Protesters against the Article 23 security legislation called on Taiwan to protect Hong Kong citizens and to implement sanctions against officials from the Chinese territory, reports said Saturday (March 23).

The event formed part of an international day of protest against the draconian measure backed by China, timed to coincide with the start of its implementation. Basic Law Article 23 is likely to result in life prison sentences for treason, secession, and collusion with foreign forces.

Protesters who showed up in Taipei City’s bustling Ximending area pointed out the law would not only affect Hong Kong residents but also any foreign visitors, per CNA. Democracies should protect the safety of refugees from Hong Kong and introduce sanctions against Hong Kong officials and legislators behind Article 23, activists said.

The protesters described Article 23 as an “evil law,” and presented skits featuring a Winnie the Pooh behind bars. The cuddly animation figure has been widely used to represent Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平), leading to a ban in China.

Speakers at the event included United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) founder Robert Tsao (曹興誠) and Lee Ming-che (李明哲), a Taiwanese democracy activist who was jailed in China for five years.

Taiwan government officials have cautioned travelers against visiting Hong Kong, while also warning them to check any sensitive items on their phones.