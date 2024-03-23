Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan anti-Article 23 protest calls for sanctions against Hong Kong officials

Protesters want democracies to protect people who move away from Hong Kong

  151
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/23 17:43
A caged Winnie the Pooh effigy at a Taipei protest against Hong Kong's Article 23 Saturday. 

A caged Winnie the Pooh effigy at a Taipei protest against Hong Kong's Article 23 Saturday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Protesters against the Article 23 security legislation called on Taiwan to protect Hong Kong citizens and to implement sanctions against officials from the Chinese territory, reports said Saturday (March 23).

The event formed part of an international day of protest against the draconian measure backed by China, timed to coincide with the start of its implementation. Basic Law Article 23 is likely to result in life prison sentences for treason, secession, and collusion with foreign forces.

Protesters who showed up in Taipei City’s bustling Ximending area pointed out the law would not only affect Hong Kong residents but also any foreign visitors, per CNA. Democracies should protect the safety of refugees from Hong Kong and introduce sanctions against Hong Kong officials and legislators behind Article 23, activists said.

The protesters described Article 23 as an “evil law,” and presented skits featuring a Winnie the Pooh behind bars. The cuddly animation figure has been widely used to represent Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平), leading to a ban in China.

Speakers at the event included United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) founder Robert Tsao (曹興誠) and Lee Ming-che (李明哲), a Taiwanese democracy activist who was jailed in China for five years.

Taiwan government officials have cautioned travelers against visiting Hong Kong, while also warning them to check any sensitive items on their phones.
Article 23
Hong Kong
Hong Kong protest
democracy activists
Taipei protests
sanctions
Hong Kong security law
Robert Tsao
Lee Ming-che

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan cautions visitors to Hong Kong
Taiwan cautions visitors to Hong Kong
2024/03/22 16:20
Taipei to join international protest against new Hong Kong security law
Taipei to join international protest against new Hong Kong security law
2024/03/20 20:43
Taiwan's film and TV industry shines on big stage in Hong Kong
Taiwan's film and TV industry shines on big stage in Hong Kong
2024/03/14 16:21
Taiwan mulls expansion of sanctions against Russia
Taiwan mulls expansion of sanctions against Russia
2024/02/28 13:41
Jeremy Lin fan from Hong Kong arrested for fraud in Taiwan
Jeremy Lin fan from Hong Kong arrested for fraud in Taiwan
2024/02/23 13:28