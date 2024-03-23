Military armored vehicle crashes into Taiwan police station

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Cloud Leopard armored vehicle damaged an Yilan County police station after veering to avoid hitting a cyclist, reports said Saturday (March 23).

The accident occurred when the eight-wheel Sixth Army Corps armored vehicle moved out of the way to prevent a collision with a cyclist traveling in the same direction. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The Army vehicle first hit a lamppost at 6:30 a.m., the Liberty Times reported. The pole collapsed against the wall of the Luodong Township Guangxing Precinct building, causing tiles to fall off.

The Army said it would take responsibility for any compensation and repair costs. It also cautioned military personnel to take the utmost care during training and maneuvers.