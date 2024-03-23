Paraguay president reiterates strong Taiwan ties despite trade with China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Trade with China does not affect relations between Taiwan and Paraguay, President Santiago Pena said on Friday (March 22).

Speaking on Argentina’s Radio Rivadavia, Pena said the 66-year friendship between Taiwan and Paraguay runs deep. Paraguay continues to export soybeans to China.

The president said Taiwan and Paraguay share similar histories and are both surrounded by major powers. Despite this, Taiwan has developed into a global leader in semiconductor production, he said.

Pena said he believes Taiwan's focus on talent, technology, and high value-added development is the path Paraguay should follow in the future.

In response, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) posted on X thanking Pena for his “sustained and firm support for Taiwan.” She also hoped diplomatic relations could be “strengthened and developed in a sustainable manner.”

Speaking to Nikkei Aisa, Paraguay Foreign Minister Ruben Ramirez Lezcano previously said China was an important player in the world but emphasized that the South American nation would not switch diplomatic recognition. “Taiwan is quite important to Paraguay," he said, pointing to the shared values of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law.

Prior to Pena’s election victory, there were concerns that Paraguay could sever ties with Taiwan in favor of China. It is Taiwan’s sole Latin American ally.