Taiwan experiences mixed weather conditions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Administration issued a “dense fog advisory” for the offshore island of Matsu on Saturday (March 23).

Elsewhere, conditions on the west coast were described as cloudy with long sunny spells, while the east coast saw mostly cloud and not much sun. There were showers in Yilan and Taitung counties.

Daytime temperatures in the north on Sunday are expected to range from a low of 19 C in Hsinchu up to 28 C in Miaoli County. Central Taiwan is expected to be warmer with Chiayi City possibly hitting 34 C. South Taiwan will also be in the high 20s, with 33 C expected in Pingtung County.

As for air quality, it was described as “unhealthy for sensitive groups" in the north, including Taipei. However, the west coast was rated “moderate” and the east coast was “good.”

Looking ahead, the south will see mainly good weather at the start of the week, before it turns and becomes cloudy from Thursday. Central areas will see a similar pattern, while the north will turn cloudy and colder from Tuesday onward.



Air quality in Taiwan for the next three days. (CWA photo)