China hands over fisher to Taiwan Coast Guard

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese fisher held by China after losing his way at sea was allowed to return to the outlying island of Kinmen Saturday (March 23), but another one accused of having hidden his identity as an active-duty officer is still being held.

Wu (吳), 40, and Hu (胡), 25, set off from Kinmenon on March 17 on a fishing trip, but due to fog they strayed into Chinese waters near Quanzhou. They were found by the Chinese coast guard, with the authorities accusing Hu of lying about his status as a member of the armed forces.

Taiwan’s Coast Guard Administration (CGA) sent a 100-ton patrol vessel to pick Wu and his ship up as China prepared to hand them over, per CNA. Wu boarded the CGA vessel at 12:10 p.m. Saturday, and arrived at Kinmen’s Liaoluo Harbor at around 1 p.m.

Kinmen County Government hoped that Hu could soon return home too. The CGA told his mother, who was also present at Wu’s arrival, that it would continue talks with its Chinese counterpart to obtain his return, the Liberty Times reported.