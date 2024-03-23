Cebu mayor visits Kaohsiung to bolster sister-city ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Cebu Mayor Michael L. Rama and Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) discussed how to strengthen sister-city ties in a meeting on Friday (March 22).

Rama, who is leading a delegation in south Taiwan until Sunday (March 24), said he was impressed by Kaohsiung’s application of AI technology showcased at the 2024 Smart City Summit and Expo. He also learned about Kaohsiung's developments in smart transportation, agriculture, and water monitoring, according to a Kaohsiung government press release.

The mayor said there were many areas in which Cebu could learn from Kaohsiung and that he looked forward to exchanges in fields such as business, culture, and education. Rama invited Chen to visit Cebu and experience its rich historical charm.

Chen pointed out that Kaohsiung and Cebu have been sister cities since 1970 and expressed confidence in the two cities' ability to cooperate long into the future. He said Taiwan and the Philippines share similar Indigenous cultures and democratic values, and both cities face common challenges such as extreme weather.

Chen highlighted Kaohsiung's achievements in water management and transportation through adopting smart technology, expressing willingness to share solutions with Cebu.

Over the past few days, Rama and his delegation have held talks with Foxconn and Wabotec Technology Co., Ltd., to understand the development of smart technologies. The group also visited the Fengshan Water Resource Center, Kaohsiung Light Rail headquarters, and Intelligent Transportation Center.

Rama also spoke at Kaohsiung’s 2024 CITY COP on Friday to share Cebu’s experiences.