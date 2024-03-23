Taiwan tracks 13 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 13 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Friday (March 22) and the same time Saturday (March 23).

Of the 13 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, four entered the southwest sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). In response, the MND said it "monitored the situation and employed appropriate forces to respond" by sending aircraft, naval vessels, and deploying missile systems.

So far this month, Taiwan has tracked Chinese military aircraft 290 times and naval vessels 150 times. Since September 2020, China has ramped up its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



(MND screenshot)