Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan tracks 13 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval vessels, and deployed missile systems to monitor Chinese activity

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2024/03/23 13:49
(MND photo)

(MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 13 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Friday (March 22) and the same time Saturday (March 23).

Of the 13 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, four entered the southwest sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). In response, the MND said it "monitored the situation and employed appropriate forces to respond" by sending aircraft, naval vessels, and deploying missile systems.

So far this month, Taiwan has tracked Chinese military aircraft 290 times and naval vessels 150 times. Since September 2020, China has ramped up its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Taiwan tracks 13 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships
(MND screenshot)
Ministry of National Defense (MND)
gray zone
PLA
People’s Liberation Arm
air defense identification zone (ADIZ

RELATED ARTICLES

China pursuing dual approach to annex Taiwan
China pursuing dual approach to annex Taiwan
2024/03/20 10:11
Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 8 naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 8 naval ships around nation
2024/03/16 15:14
Indian experts predict China will step up gray zone tactics near Taiwan
Indian experts predict China will step up gray zone tactics near Taiwan
2024/03/14 16:37
Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft and 5 naval ships
Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft and 5 naval ships
2024/03/09 12:24
Taiwan representative reaffirms Taiwan’s sovereignty in Switzerland
Taiwan representative reaffirms Taiwan’s sovereignty in Switzerland
2024/03/09 10:46