Taiwan foreign minister pledges more exchanges with Brazil

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) met with the visiting Brazilian parliamentary delegation led by Geraldo Junio do Amaral on Friday (March 22) where the two pledged to continue deepening friendly ties.

Wu thanked Amaral and the other legislators for their steadfast defense of universal values ​​such as freedom, democracy, and human rights, per the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Despite pressure from China, Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies established the Taiwan Friendship Group in October 2023 and has continued to support Taiwan's participation in international organizations, Wu pointed out.

Amaral, who is also the chair of the Taiwan Friendship Group, said the process of forming it was challenging but has now grown to 212 members. The group aims to expand Taiwan-Brazil exchanges and cooperation in the future and promote legislation beneficial to the well-being of both peoples, he said.

During the meeting, the two also discussed Taiwan-Brazil trade, technology, judicial cooperation, and the situation in the Taiwan Strait. Later in the evening, Foreign Deputy Minister Remus Chen (陳立國) hosted a banquet for the visiting delegation.

From March 18-22, the delegation met with high-level Taiwan officials including Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜). They also attended the 2024 Smart City Expo and 2050 Net Zero City Expo and visited the Hsinchu Science Park Administration and Songshan Cultural and Creative Park.