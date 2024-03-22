Moscow concert hall: At least 40 dead after blast, shooting

At least 40 people have been killed as gunmen dressed in camouflage shot into a crowded concert hall on Friday night

Some 100 people have been rescued from a basement, but others remain trapped on the roof of the Crocus City Hall concert venue

Moscow has canceled public events for the rest of the weekend

Yulia Navalnaya expresses condolences to victims of Crocus City Hall attack

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, expressed her condolences to the victims of an attack on the Crocus City Hall in Moscow.

Navalnaya posted on X, formerly Twitter, that all those involved must be found and brought to justice.

Navalnaya's husband died in prison last month. Following her husband's death, Navalnaya vowed to continue her husband's fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime.

Some 100 people rescued from concert hall, others stuck on roof

"Around 100 people have been evacuated from the basement by the firefighters," the Moscow region's emergency services ministry wrote on Telegram. "Work is ongoing to save people from the roof of the building with lifting equipment."

About one-third of the complex was ablaze, TASS news agency reported.



Moscow mayor cancels all public events

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the cancellation of all public events planned this weekend in the Russian capital after a deadly shooting at a concert hall.

"I have decided to cancel all sporting, cultural events and other mass events in Moscow this weekend," Sobyanin posted on Telegram.

He described the attack as a "huge tragedy."

"My condolences to the loved ones of the victims," he wrote. "I gave orders to provide all necessary assistance to everyone who suffered during the incident."

Russia tells Washington to provide information on attack

Russia's Foreign Ministry has urged the United States to provide information about an attack on a concert hall in Moscow.

It made the comments after White House spokesperson John Kirby said there was no indication Ukraine was involved in the explosions or mass shooting.

"The White House said it sees no signs that Ukraine or Ukrainians are involved in the terrorist attack in Moscow," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. "On what basis do officials in Washington draw any conclusions in the midst of a tragedy about someone's innocence?"

The Russian Foreign Ministry went on to complain that a response from the United Nations being saddened by the violence was "too weak."

Ukraine not involved in attack on Moscow concert hall, presidency, miliitia both say

The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv had "nothing to do" with the attack on a concert hall in Moscow.

"Regarding the events in Crocus City in the Russian suburbs, where certain events took place today, some shooting, some terrorist actions by unidentified persons, let's be clear, Ukraine absolutely has nothing to do with these events," Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said.

The White House said it had no information about Ukraine being involved in the attack.

Separately, a group of Russians fighting for Ukraine also denied responsibility for the attack.

The Freedom of Russia Legion said in a statement that "the Legion is not at war with peaceful Russians."

Invesitgative Committee opens 'terror' probe over concert hall attack

Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, is investigating the shootings, explosions and fire at the Moscow concert hall as a terrorist attack.

Investigators said in a statement on Telegram that they had "opened a criminal probe under article 205 of the criminal code [terrorist act]."

Roof of concert hall collapsing — Russian media

Russia's RIA state news agency says that the roof of Crocus City Hall is collapsing.

Explosions were previously heard at the building, which caught on fire.

40 people killed in attack, according to preliminary reports

Russia's internal security service, the FSB, confirms deaths and injuries after an attack on an event hall near Moscow.

According to preliminary data, 40 people were killed and more than 100 injured, the state-run TASS news agency reported, citing the FSB.

Meanwhile, the Investigative Committee, Russia's top investigative agency, is investigating the shootings, explosions and fire at the Moscow concert hall as a terrorist attack.

It said it has opened a criminal probe into the charges, though it didn't say who might be behind the attack.

Some images from outside the Moscow concert venue

News agencies have sent these photos from outside the Crocus City Hall concert venue.

What we know so far

Several gunmen fired shots Friday at the Crocus City Hall, a huge concert hall on the western edge of the Russian capital, Moscow, local news agencies reported.

What do we know about the incident?

The state news agency RIA Novosti said at least three people dressed in combat fatigues fired weapons, leaving some people dead and wounded. Meanwhile, Interfax reported up to five people were involved in the attack.

"Unknown persons opened fire at the Crocus City Hall. The evacuation of people is under way," the emergency services told TASS news agency.

The fire has engulfed a third of the building, and the roof is almost completely engulfed in flames, TASS reported. People are still trapped inside, it added.

"Around 100 people have been evacuated from the basement by the firefighters. Work is ongoing to save people from the roof of the building with lifting equipment," the Moscow region's emergency services ministry wrote on Telegram.

Special units of the Russian National Guard have arrived at the scene of a shooting at a concert venue. More than 50 ambulances have been sent to the scene, RIA Novosti reported.

Russia's Health Ministry said some of the injured have already been admitted to medical facilities.

According to TASS, Russian authorities increased security at Moscow's airports.

What do the Russian authorities say?

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it is taking "all necessary measures" in connection with the shooting at the Crocus City Hall.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on the international community to condemn a shooting incident, calling it "a monstrous crime."

Meanwhile, Russian ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova called the incident a "terrorist attack."

How is the world reacting to the shooting?

The White House said that images of shooting in the Russian capital were "horrible and just hard to watch."

On March 7, the US Embassy in Russia warned that "extremists" were planning an imminent attack in Moscow.