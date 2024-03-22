Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

20,000 hens culled in central Taiwan after bird flu outbreak

Birds at egg farm in Changhua County tested positive for H5N1 pathogen

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/22 20:06
Officials of the Animal Disease Control Center of Changhua County dispose of culled hens, March 22. 

Officials of the Animal Disease Control Center of Changhua County dispose of culled hens, March 22.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan continues to struggle with containing the H5N1 avian flu as a farm in Changhua County culled its livestock of hens on Friday (March 22).

The owner of the egg farm in Changhua’s Erlin Township reported to authorities on Monday (March 18) that several hens died for unknown reasons. After Animal Disease Control Center officials sent samples from the farm for testing, it was confirmed on Wednesday (March 20) that they were infected with H5N1, reported CNA.

On Friday, 19,788 hens were culled at the farm to stop the outbreak from spreading. The news follows outbreaks in southern Taiwan at farms in Pingtung and Tainan in February.

The Animal Disease Control Center of Changhua County released a statement saying that recent temperature fluctuations may reduce immunity among some bird populations. This time of the year also sees many birds species flying south to north on their annual migration, which may also spread harmful pathogens like H5N1 from wild birds to livestock.
poultry farms
H1N1
avian flu
Changhua
Animal Disease Control Center

RELATED ARTICLES

Criminal investigator tipped as imposter in central Taiwan
Criminal investigator tipped as imposter in central Taiwan
2024/03/11 11:19
Subcontractor responsible for poisoning trees in central Taiwan
Subcontractor responsible for poisoning trees in central Taiwan
2024/03/03 11:02
Bird flu outbreak requires culling of 12,794 chickens in Tainan
Bird flu outbreak requires culling of 12,794 chickens in Tainan
2024/02/25 10:58
2 children in intensive care after SUV collision on central Taiwan zebra crossing
2 children in intensive care after SUV collision on central Taiwan zebra crossing
2024/02/23 12:12
Taiwan man who posed as doctor for over 30 years charged
Taiwan man who posed as doctor for over 30 years charged
2024/02/20 17:32