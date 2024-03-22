Taiwan hikes electricity rates by 11%

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Electricity rates will rise by an average of 11% next month amid losses at the state utility Taiwan Power Co., the government said Friday (March 22).

The increases will range from 3% to 5% for 12.5 million households, taking the average rate to NT$3.4518 (US$0.10) per kilowatt hour from NT$3.11, UDN reported. Vice Economics Minister Lin Chuan-neng (林全能) said the impact of the hikes on consumer prices and inflation would be limited.

However, for businesses and large-scale users, the hikes would range from 15% to 25%, he told a news conference Friday afternoon. Farms, schools, and social institutions remained covered by a price freeze.

Lin said the main aim of the rate changes was to encourage the conservation of electricity. The increases for households would be split between 3% for those using less than 330 kWh, and 5% for those from 331 kWh to 700 kWh.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) estimated that 440,000 businesses would be subject to an increase of less than 14%, per CNA. The 25% hike would only apply to really large power consumers.