Taipei police investigate secret filming of guests at hot spring resort

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police in Taipei are investigating multiple incidents of guests being recorded as they bathed and engaged in sexual activity at a hot spring resort in Beitou.

A couple filed a criminal complaint on March 13 after discovering they had been secretly filmed while staying at Beitou’s Emperor Spa in January 2023, reported UDN. Images and a video of a woman bathing in the same location, and another couple having sex, have also recently surfaced online.

The second couple was reportedly filmed in February 2023. The police are investigating who first shared the materials on the internet.

Based on the angle of the recordings, police have not ruled out that a single person could have been involved in all three incidents, and possibly others.

According to reports, people were recorded without their knowledge from a walkway on the grounds of the hotel adjacent to the private outdoor bathing area. The camera was positioned to record over a wall separating the walkway from the bathing area.

Initially, it was rumored that the area was accessible by the public but police now consider this was unlikely. While it may be a resident familiar with the area, police are focusing their investigation on employees and former guests of the resort.

Police called on the public to assist with their investigation. They also urged people not to share any relevant photos or videos online, which could constitute a crime.