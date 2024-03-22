ICONSIAM’s ‘THAICONIC SONGKRAN CELEBRATION’ Draws Global Attention Promises 12 Days of Joy through Water Splashing and Cultural Activities for Visitors Worldwide

ICONSIAM hosts Songkran celebration themed ‘THAICONIC SONGKRAN CELEBRATION: Joyful Songkran Festival, Continuing the Legacy of World Heritage' The Songkran Festival has been recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage

Songkran Mahothorndevi Parade : A 7-day parade along the Chao Phraya River from April 10 -16, showcasing Thai cultural richness, featuring 7 famous actresses and artists, including Aff Taksaorn, Pie Rinrada, Becky Rebecca, Bella Ranee, Mai Davika and Diana Flipo, as well as internationally renowned Thai artist Minnie, a member of South Korean girl group (G) I-DLE, to be represented as Miss Songkran 2024.

Bathing of the Buddha Sihing : ICONSIAM has brought the replica of the Phra Buddha Sihing from Wat Phra Singh Woramahawihan, Chiang Mai Province to be placed at Exit Gate 1, G Floor, ICONLUXE Zone. Visitors can participate in a water-pouring ceremony to ask for blessings and purification. This traditional ritual is believed to bring good luck and prosperity to those who take part in it.

Songkran Water Splashing : Enjoy water splashing festivities at Water Splash Landmark at River Park, the only place in Thailand offering such an experience amidst the scenic backdrop of the Chao Phraya River from 10 – 16 April. Moreover, there will also be mini-concerts performed by Nont Tanont, MEAN, PROXIE, 4EVE, ATLAS, BUS, LYKN, and other cultural performances added to the festive atmosphere from 10 – 21 April.

ICONSIAM x NaRaYa x Collector Project : In an initiative to encourage Thai people to wear the "Floral Shirts" during the Songkran celebration, ICONSIAM teamed up with NaRaYa and Collector Project led by the artist Ek Thongprasert, to create a uniquely floral shirt inspired from the exquisite floral patterns crafted by Thai artisans, which grace the pagodas and the ordination hall of Wat Pho, the artist has transformed these into a contemporary pop art style on shirts under the design "Prosperity in Bloom." This collaboration celebrates the new beginnings and unparalleled elegance of joy for the New Year.

Summer Promotion: ICONSIAM offers the "THAICONIC SONGKRAN CELEBRATION" campaign, featuring promotions and prizes between April 10 to May 5, 2024. Exclusively for ONESIAM members, simply purchase 4,000 baht of products and services within ICONSIAM as well as Siam Takashimaya, between April 1 to April 21, to receive a floral shirt from the ICONSIAM x NaRaYa x Collector Project, valued at 990 baht. Alternatively, shoppers can also redeem the shirt for only 400 baht each when purchasing 2,000 baht of products. Moreover, from April 10 to April 16, 2024, spend a total of 30,000 baht on products within ICONSIAM and receive a gift voucher worth 2,000 baht from participating stores. For more detailed terms and conditions, please inquire at the point of sale.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 March 2024 -, said, "As a world-class landmark along the Chao Phraya River, serving as a significant tourist destination in Bangkok and Thailand, this year, ICONSIAM plans to host the Songkran event even more spectacularly and memorable than ever before. The celebration is particularly meaningful as the 'Songkran in Thailand' festival was registered as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO at the end of last year. "THE ICONIC SONGKRAN FESTIVAL 2024 aims to showcase the traditions and customs of Songkran while welcoming tourists from around the world with warm hospitality and contemporary Thai entertainment. This collaborative effort seeks to create a historic event and promote Songkran in Thailand as a world-class festival. The goal is to honor Thai cultural heritage by blending contemporary elements and presenting it in a way that resonates with future generations, ensuring that this heritage lasts forever. The Songkran Festival is another important factor that will help accelerate economic growth for Thailand. This year, we are confident that there will be at least 1.5 million Thais and international tourists celebrating the Songkran Festival at ICONSIAM, contributing to a 50% increase in shopping centre turnover compared the same period last year."

Overall, the event promises a joyous and culturally enriching experience for visitors, combining traditional festivities with modern entertainment and fun activities.

You are invited to be a part of Thailand's grand Songkran festival, "THE ICONIC SONGKRAN FESTIVAL 2024," from April 10 to 21, free of charge, at ICONSIAM. Stay updated on event details and participation conditions at www.iconsiam.com or Facebook: ICONSIAMHashtag: #ICONSIAM

