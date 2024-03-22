President-elect reviews Taiwan's drone tech in Chiayi

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) made a trip to the Asia UAV AI Innovation R&D Center in Chiayi on Friday (March 22) to review efforts to integrate unmanned drones into Taiwan’s defensive capabilities.

Vice-President Lai reviewed the latest drone developments and technology by speaking with representatives of several companies manufacturing drones domestically in Taiwan. However, according to a UDN story one model on the showroom floor was using a motor marked "Made in China” — which was a slight embarrassment given Lai’s visit.

The company Jingwei Aerospace was exhibiting its new Jackal drone, made in collaboration with Turkish drone manufacturer Fly BVLOS. The Jackal model can take off and land vertically and is equipped with light missiles, but the model was constructed using a propellor motor made by Chinese company T-Motor.

The representative from Jingwei Aerospace explained the model is still a prototype. If an order is made by the Taiwan government then a motor produced in Taiwan would be used.

The Tsai administration and Vice President Lai have consistently emphasized the importance of a robust defense industry in Taiwan, capable of manufacturing defense technologies domestically. Given Taiwan’s geopolitical situation, Chinese links in the supply chain should be eliminated from Taiwan’s defense manufacturing.