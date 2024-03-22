Taiwanese fisher suspected of being soldier still held by China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China said Friday (March 22) it is releasing one of two Taiwanese fishers it recently rescued but is keeping a second individual suspected of being a soldier.

A 25-year-old surnamed Hu (胡) and a 40-year-old surnamed Wu (吳) have been held by the Chinese coast guard since it rescued them on Sunday (March 17). On Friday, China issued a notice saying Wu will be repatriated first, reported CNA.

Hu and Wu, from Kinmen County's Jincheng Township, drifted into Chinese waters near Quanzhou, during foggy conditions where they were picked up by the Chinese coast guard. Although the Taiwan Affairs Office said they would be returned to Kinmen at noon on Monday (March 18), they were detained on a Chinese coast guard vessel for several days.

Sources familiar with the matter were cited by UDN as saying that when Chinese authorities investigated the men, they suspected that Hu was a member of Taiwan's military. This led them to change their handover plans and investigate further.

Kuomintang legislator for Kinmen Chen Yu-chen (陳玉珍) was cited by CNA as saying that China would let Wu be repatriated first. She thanked China and said she could make a trip to China to assist in returning Hu to Kinmen.

Chen said the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are "one family."