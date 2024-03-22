Taiwan's air quality ranks 45th most polluted worldwide

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan had the world’s 45th worst air quality globally in terms of PM2.5 concentrations among 134 countries, territories, and regions in 2023, according to the 2023 World Air Quality Report published by IQAir on Tuesday (March 19).

PM2.5 concentration, fine particulate aerosol particles measuring up to 2.5 microns in diameter, was the main air quality indicator for the report. It is measured in micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³) and is one of six common pollutants monitored and regulated by environmental agencies around the world, according to IQAir.

In 2023, Taiwan recorded an average PM2.5 concentration of 20.2 µg/m³, ranking it the third worst air quality in East Asia, which includes Taiwan, Japan, Mongolia, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Only China (32.5 µg/m³) and Mongolia (22.5 µg/m³) had worse air quality for the region.

Taiwan also experienced the largest jump in annual PM2.5 concentration with a 50% increase from 13.4 µg/m³ in 2022 to 20.2 µg/m³ in 2023, IQAir said.

Meanwhile, Japan had the best air quality in East Asia with a PM2.5 concentration of 9.6 µg/m³.

PM2.5 comes from a variety of sources. Common components include sulfates, black carbon, nitrates, and ammonium, the report noted.

Anthropogenic sources are primarily linked to combustion engines, industrial processes, power generation, coal and wood burning, agricultural activities, and construction, per the report. Natural sources include wildfires, dust storms, and sandstorms.