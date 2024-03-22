China calls Taiwan vice president-elect's Czech visit 'egregious move'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China on Tuesday (March 19) demanded the Czech Republic immediately halt "egregious moves" after Vice President-elect Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) visited the country and met a senior Czech lawmaker.

As part of a tour of Europe, before she assumes office on May 20, Hsiao visited the Czech Republic on Tuesday (March 19). During her visit, she spoke at a seminar hosted by the Czech think tank Sinopsis.

On his X page, Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil wrote that he had met with Hsiao on the sidelines of the seminar. Vystrcil described the seminar as "strengthening partnership and cooperation between Taiwan and the Czech Republic."

When asked at a Tuesday press conference about Hsiao's visit to the Czech Republic, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian (林劍) said Beijing strongly opposes any form of interaction between Taiwan and countries that have diplomatic relations with China. Lin said the Czech Republic had pledged to adhere to the "one-China" policy.

Lin called on the Czech Republic to honor its commitment and "strictly restrain certain politicians," an apparent reference to Vystrcil and former Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib, both of whom are staunch advocates of Taiwan. Lin said that Prague must, "immediately stop the egregious moves that undermine the national credibility of the Czech Republic and its relations with China."

Lin closed by warning that anyone who promotes "one China, one Taiwan" will "get burned for playing with fire and taste the bitter fruit of their own doing."