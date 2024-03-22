Ukraine updates: China wraps fruitless mediation tour

China's attempts to position itself as a mediator in the Ukraine conflict seemed fruitless after its Eurasia envoy Li Hui cited a "significant gap" between Kyiv and Moscow regarding peace talks.

Here's a roundup of developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, March 22:

China says talks need to involve both Ukraine and Russia

China's attempts to position itself as a mediator in the Ukraine conflict seemed to have ended without success after its Eurasia envoy Li Hui cited a "significant gap" between Kyiv and Moscow regarding peace talks.

Despite the "bumpy road ahead," he said, "at the end they all agree that the war must be resolved through negotiations rather than guns." He added that all parties "recognize the danger of the current situation continuing to deteriorate."

Li said both parties agreed with Beijing's calls for cooling down the situation, adding that they expected his country "to play a more constructive role."

The Chinese diplomat also said that Moscow expressed appreciation for China's round of global diplomacy, adding that Russia believes "the crisis ultimately needs to be resolved through negotiation."

China's attempts to mediate the conflict have often been met with skepticism, given Beijing's close ties with Moscow. The country has consistently steered clear of condemning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

EU looking into funding Ukraine weapons with frozen Russian assets

A summit of European Union leaders in Brussels is due to convene for a second day on Friday.

On the first day of the summit, EU leaders agreed on several statements condemning Russia and pledging continued support for Ukraine.

"The European Council is ever more steadfast in its support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized border. Russia must not prevail," the agreed-upon conclusions of the leaders' summit said.

"Given the urgency of the situation, the European Union is determined to continue providing Ukraine and its people all the necessary political, financial, economic, humanitarian, and diplomatic support for as long as it takes and as intensely as needed," it added.

They also said they would look into the next steps necessary to use revenues from frozen Russian assets in the EU to fund military support for Ukraine.

Ukraine says 15 blasts hit Kharkiv

Some 15 blasts were heard in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv on Friday morning, a Ukrainian official said, suggesting the missile strikes targeted the city's power supply.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported partial blackouts due to what he said were Russian strikes. Some of the city's water pumps also stopped, he added, though no casualties were reported.

"I urge everyone to be careful - the enemy may continue shelling," Terekhov said in a statement on the Telegram messaging platform.