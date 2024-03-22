Local Corporate Services Company One Tax CM Offers Complimentary Tax Filing For The Needy & Non-Tech Savvy Individuals

~One Tax CM’s E-Filing Assistance YA2024 initiative Returns~

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 March 2024 -One Tax CM Pte Ltd proudly announces the launch of E-Filing Tax Assistance YA2024, a community initiative aimed at providing essential support to individuals in their income tax e-filing. This marks the third consecutive year of the programme, demonstrating One Tax CM's commitment to giving back to the community.

Scheduled to take place on two dates, March 24th & April 7th, 2024, from 2pm to 6pm, the E-Filing Tax Assistance YA2024 will be hosted at 73 Ubi Road 1 #08-54, Oxley Bizhub, Singapore 408733. Individuals are encouraged to walk in with the following documents:





1. Singpass / Corppass (2FA Enabled)

2. IR8A Form / Certified Accounts

3. Dependent's Particulars for New Relief Claims

4. Details of Rental Income or Other Income

5. Business Registration Number or Partnership Tax Reference Number





The E-Filing Tax Assistance YA2024 initiative by One Tax CM Pte Ltd is specifically introduced to assist individuals who may encounter difficulties with technology or literacy. Their team of empathetic volunteers provide patient and personalized guidance, ensuring that the e-filing process is accessible to all. This initiative not only empowers individuals to fulfill their tax obligations but also ensures inclusivity in this digital age.



Lancaster Lee assisting an individual with his YA2023 Tax E-Filing

Serving as a lifeline for those who may feel overwhelmed or excluded, it offers the necessary support and assistance for navigating tax filing with confidence and dignity. From new business owners to elderly citizens, hawkers, taxi drivers, cleaners and free lancers, this service underscores their dedication to inclusivity and community empowerment, ensuring that every individual avoids any potential penalties or complications that could affect their financial well-being.





Founded by Lancaster Lee and Franco Ng, One Tax CM Pte Ltd has been committed to providing comprehensive financial and business solutions to clients since 2018. The initiative underscores the company's ethos of being more than just a corporate service provider, positioning themselves as partners in financial success and business growth.





“Many of the members of public whom we have served were our unsung heroes during the pandemic (i.e, taxi drivers, private-hire drivers & food delivery riders). While they put their lives at the frontline for our nation’s wellbeing, as an accredited tax practitioner, the least I could do is to serve these heroes with their tax filings.” States Lancaster Lee, Director & Co-Founder of One Tax CM Pte Ltd.





The E-Filing Tax Assistance YA2024 initiative reflects One Tax CM's core values of expertise, comprehensive solutions, cutting-edge technology, client-centric approach, ethics and integrity, and proactive insights. By leveraging their expertise and resources, One Tax CM aims to support individuals in fulfilling their tax obligations while fostering financial literacy and community engagement.





To find out more about One Tax CM Pte Ltd, visit their website here

One Tax CM Pte Ltd

One Tax CM Pte Ltd is a dedicated corporate service provider committed to partnering with clients for financial success and business growth. Since 2018, they have offered comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses across various industries, including tax planning, financial statement preparation, advisory services, and corporate secretarial services. With a client-centric approach and a team of professionals well-versed in industry intricacies, they leverage cutting-edge technology to streamline financial processes and provide real-time insights. Our commitment to excellence, ethics, and integrity ensures trust and confidentiality in all client relationships, while our proactive insights and strategic advice drive growth and profitability