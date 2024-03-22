Brazilian mayors attend Taipei smart city, net zero expos

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The mayors of six Brazilian cities in Sao Paulo State were in Taiwan for the 2050 Net Zero City Expo and 2024 Smart City Summit & Expo, both of which concluded on Friday (March 22).

Feng Kwang-chung (馮光中), the head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Sao Paulo, invited the mayors of Jaguariuna, Holambra, Vinhedo, Morungaba, Nova Odessa, and Cosmopolis to promote exchanges between Taiwan and Brazil, CNA reported.

Jaguariuna Mayor Gustavo Reis delivered the keynote speech at the Net Zero City leaders summit, sharing insights on promoting human-centric policies and interconnection with mayors from around the world. He also discussed urban governance and strategies aimed at attracting investment to Sao Paulo state.

Jaguariuna was previously recognized as the best city in Sao Paulo state by Brazilian media. It is renowned for its achievements in education, governance, healthcare, and public infrastructure and has been praised by the U.N. for its zero infant mortality rate.

Sao Paulo comprises 645 cities and has a population of 44.42 million. It accounts for 21.9% of Brazil's total population. Its GDP reached NT$4.803 trillion (748 billion Brazilian reais) in 2022.

The mayors’ visit coincided with the Brazilian parliamentary delegation, which is in Taiwan to gain a deeper understanding of Taiwan's customs and culture. The lawmakers met with Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) on Thursday.