2 NT$10 million Special Prizes in Taiwan receipt lottery still unclaimed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There are two NT$10 million (US$312,000) Special Prize winners and five NT$2 million Grand Prize winners who have yet to redeem their receipts for the November-December edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery.

As the winning numbers for the January-February draw of the receipt lottery are set to be announced on Monday (March 25), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Friday (March 22) said there are still two unclaimed Special Prizes and four unclaimed Grand Prizes from the November-December round that are within the redemption period, per CNA. The public is reminded to redeem their winning receipts before May 6.

The finance ministry said that both of the unclaimed Special Prizes resulted from convenience store purchases. One of the winners spent NT$125 on a tobacco product at the FamilyMart Puyan Store on Zhangshui Road in Changhua County's Puyan Township.

The other Special Prize winner bought NT$144 worth of food at the 7-Eleven Xuefu Store on Xuefu Road in New Taipei City's Tamsui District.

The four unclaimed Grand Prizes include a NT$16 receipt for an item purchased at a TK Mart on Chongqing Road in Hualien City and a NT$50 receipt for gasoline issued at a CPC gas station on Minzu Road in Taoyuan City's Zhongli District.

The unclaimed prizes also include a NT$35 receipt for a drink bought at the 7-Eleven Dongxue store on Donghu Road in New Taipei City's Linkou District and a NT$70 receipt for a drink purchased at a Le Phare on Hankou Road in Taichung City's North District.

The winning number of the NT$10 million Special Prize for the November-December edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 63603594. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 73155944.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 94985899, 57283420, and 62825278. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.