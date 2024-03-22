Taiwan transportation ministry greenlights Tainan MRT Blue Line

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) on Thursday (March 21) approved a plan for Tainan's first MRT line, which is scheduled to begin construction in two years.

The MOTC approved the plan for the first phase of the Tainan MRT Blue Line, according to the city's Bureau of Transporation. The city government will next revise the plans and provide a final version to the ministry, which will in turn submit the proposal to the Cabinet, with the goals of commencing construction in 2026 and beginning operations in 2031.

Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said that the initial phase of the Blue Line will be Tainan's "fastest and most important MRT project," connecting to the Taiwan Railways Corporation, the Blue Line extension, and future MRT lines. Huang said it will connect with future lines that link to key areas such as Shalun Smart Green Energy Science City and the Tainan Science Park, forming a "smart transportation technology corridor" that will turn Tainan into a "new hub for science and technology."

According to Wang Ming-te (王銘德), head of the Tainan Bureau of Transportation, this first phase of the Blue Line will run through densely populated areas such as Yongkang District, East District, and Rende District, connecting medical facilities, schools, entertainment venues, leisure spots, cultural hubs, and major transportation transfer nodes along the line. With a total length of 8.39 km, the line will feature 10 elevated stations and one maintenance depot.

Wang said the plan for the first phase has been approved by the MOTC. The environmental impact assessment was also approved by the Ministry of Environment task force on Feb. 23.

The urban planning proposal will enter the special panel review process for the city's Bureau of Urban Development. Simultaneously, the basic design work will be initiated, and once approved by the Cabinet, the project will proceed toward the goal of starting construction in 2026, said Wang.

The MOTC will also convene a feasibility study review meeting for the blue line extension. The Tainan Bureau of Transportation is currently conducting planning to shorten the construction period for both projects.

Feasibility studies for the Dark Green Line, the Red Line, and the Green Line are being expedited, with plans to complete submissions for central review, thereby accelerating construction, said Wang.