Taiwan legislative speaker eyes closer ties with Brazil

Han Kuo-yu meets with Brazilian parliament delegation

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/22 11:11
Han Kuo-yu meets with Brazilian lawmakers. (Legislative Yuan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) called for deeper Taiwan-Brazil ties during a meeting with Geraldo Junio do Amaral, chair of the Taiwan Friendship Group in Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies, on Thursday (March 21).

Han praised Brazil for its abundant resources and rich cultural heritage. He hoped Amaral could learn about Taiwan's strengths during his visit and further solidify the friendship between the two countries, according to a Legislative Yuan press release.

Han thanked Amaral for his continuous support for Taiwan's participation in international organizations and regional economic agreements, such as INTERPOL, the World Health Organization, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, International Civil Aviation Organization, and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Despite Taiwan's small size, it has an “irresistible charm,” Han said. Amaral can hopefully convey Taiwan's allure to the Brazilians and their National Congress, he said.

Amaral said he wanted to gain a deeper understanding of Taiwan's customs and culture during his trip. He shared observations of Taiwan's highly developed economy and its high degree of freedom and said Brazil could learn from Taiwan's experience in various fields.

The Taiwan Friendship Group was established in 2023 and currently has 212 members, with more lawmakers continuing to join, he said.

The chair said the delegation faced significant pressure from China for visiting Taiwan, but they chose to stand with free and democratic Taiwan. Amaral pledged he and the other parliamentarians would continue to uphold and deepen friendly relations between Taiwan and Brazil in congress.
Taiwan-Brazil relations
Han Kuo-yu
legislative diplomacy
Geraldo Junio do Amaral
Brazil

