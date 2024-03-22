Taiwan tracks 36 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 36 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Thursday (March 21) and 6 a.m. on Friday (March 22).

Of the 36 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, nine crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, according to the MND. Twelve PLA aircraft entered the northeast sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), while four flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLA activity.

So far this month, Taiwan has tracked Chinese military aircraft 277 times and naval vessels 144 times. Since September 2020, China has ramped up its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

