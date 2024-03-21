Ukraine updates: Russia captures eastern Ukrainian village

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Thursday that it had captured the village of Tonenke in the eastern Donetsk region.

This comes two days after it captured the village of Orlivka and over a month after the fall of the city of Avdiivka, which followed one of the bloodiest battles in the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the US Patriot missile defense system and asked for allies to supply systems to protect the whole of Ukraine.

In a press conference in Prague, the foreign ministers of Hungary and Slovakia said they would not be providing ammunition to Ukraine.

Here is a roundup of developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, March 21:

Hungary, Slovakia won't provide ammunition to Kyiv in Czech initative

Hungary and Slovakia have said they will not join a Czech-led initiative to procure and send weapons to Ukraine, underscoring divisions in Central Europe around arms deliveries to Kyiv.

"Hungary has not and will not deliver any weapons to Ukraine, we don't take part in any common actions which end up In joint weapon deliveries," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a press conference in Prague.

Similarly, Slovakia's Foreign Minister, Juraj Blanar, said that Bratislava will not provide arms as it believes that "the conflict doesn't have a military solution."

Poland, in contrast, said that it would contribute logistically and financially to the Czech-led plan.

"We are very happy to contribute, not only financially but to a very efficient logistical operation so that the ammunition can get to where it's needed on the front," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said.

The Visegrad Group of countries — which is made up of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic — remains divided on the issue of arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said earlier this month that the Prague-led ammunition initiative had raised enough so far to purchase a first batch of 300,000 artillery shells.

Ukraine has said that it is running low on artillery ammunition it needs to defend entrenched positions along the frontline.

Zelenskyy calls for Patriot air defense to cover all of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised the Patriot air defense system supplied to Ukraine by the US.

He made the comments following overnight Russian aerial strikes on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

"Russian terrorists do not have missiles capable of bypassing Patriot and other leading world systems," Zelenskyy said on the platform X, formerly Twitter.

He called for the delivery of new systems to protect the entire country.

"This protection is required in Ukraine now. From Kyiv to Kharkiv, Sumy to Kherson, and Odesa to the Donetsk region," he stressed.

"This is entirely possible if our partners demonstrate sufficient political will," he said.

Ukrainian authorities say that 13 people were wounded in Russia's aerial onslaught. Four of them have been hospitalized.

Russia captures Tonenke in eastern Ukraine — Russian Defense Ministry

Russian forces have captured the village of Tonenke in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to Moscow's Defense Ministry.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukraine's General Staff said Kyiv's forces had repelled 14 Russian army attacks near six villages in the Donetsk region, including Tonenke.

"The Russian armed forces liberated the village of Tonenke," the Russian ministry said in its daily briefing.

Tonenke lies around 10 kilometers (six miles) west of the city of Avdiivka, which was captured by Russia last month.

The battle for Avdiivka was one of the bloodiest in all the war.

On Tuesday, Russia said its forces had captured the village of Orlivka, which lies north of Tonenke.

